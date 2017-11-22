New approach to gritting aims to keep Calderdale moving in winter

Calderdale Council is preparing for winter to keep the borough safe and moving if there is ice or snow.

The Council has 18,200 tonnes of salt stored for winter and grits 575km of roads across Calderdale using a fleet of 15 gritters.

Over 600 salt bins are available across Calderdale to assist road users on a self-help basis

It is piloting a new policy this year to make sure gritting is carried out where it’s needed most.

The new approach is risk-based, meaning that every road is ranked to determine its priority for gritting. This is to comply with the new national requirements of the ‘Well-Managed Highway Infrastructure’ code of practice.

Priority is given to Calderdale’s busiest roads, main bus routes and roads which give access to hospitals, emergency services and community facilities such as schools and shopping centres.

The effectiveness of the new policy will be monitored carefully during the winter, with a report to the Council’s Cabinet next spring.

Councillor Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said:

“Every year our highways winter team works really hard to help keep people safe and moving when there is ice or snow. They will continue to be ready to work 24/7 if needed, with a well-developed plan in place for the coming months.

“We can’t grit all of Calderdale’s roads because of the time it would take and the cost involved. The new approach will ensure that gritting and snow clearing are done as effectively as possible with limited budgets. We’ve reviewed each and every road across the borough to assess which ones most need gritting, based on what they are used for and how much they’re used.”

Visit the Winter service and gritting web page for more information on how the Council decides where and when to grit.

Always take extra care when driving in wintery conditions. For information on how to prepare for winter, head to the Winter wise web page.