Matilda’s smiling snowman Simon certainly has the ‘X Factor’ in Calderdale!

With today’s morning snowstorm bringing plenty of it, six-year-old Matilda Booth of Kebroyd is pictured with her super snowman “Simon”, who certainly has the ‘X’ factor!

Simon is named after her friend Simon Cowell. The X Factor creator has met and conversed with courageous Sowerby Bridge youngster Matilda, who has undergone many operations to cope with severe health problems and conditions.

Many thanks to Matilda @matildaswish for brightening our day with this lovely picture.

