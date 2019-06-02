Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.
VALIDATED
Conversion of former chapel to 18 apartments: Trafalgar Works, 49 Haugh Shaw Road, Savile Park, Halifax.
Demolition of existing extension to facilitate new single storey extension: Westgarth, 79 Victoria Road, Elland.
Proposed side and rear extensions and porch to front: 19 Well Head Drive, Halifax.
Single storey rear extension: 35 West View, Halifax.
Conversion of garage to living accommodation: 32 Cross Lee Road, Todmorden.
DECIDED
Change of use of top floor from residential (C3) to offices (B1a) associated with ground floor hairdressing business: Unit A, 40 Oldham Road, Ripponden.
Front and rear dormer: 17 Lemington Avenue, Halifax.
Two storey rear extension: 101 Whitegate Road, Siddal.