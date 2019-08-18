Latest planning applications submitted in Calderdale

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Conservatory: Palace Bungalow, 44 Palace House Road, Hebden Bridge.

Demolition of existing buildings to facilitate residential development of up to 36 dwellings (outline): Land at White House Farm, 44 Holdsworth Road, Holmfield.

Variation of condition 1 on application 18/00223/FUL - removal of two parking spaces on Lister Lane as shown on approved parking plan IN2-2PAR-02223: Former Craven Bowling and Tennis Club, Lister Lane.

Change of use from museum, tea room and B&B to dwelling: Bell House Barn, Cragg Lane, Cragg Vale.

Replacement windows (Listed Building Consent): 4 Lower Shaw Booth, Shaw Booth Lane, Wainstalls. Status: pending consideration.

Side extension to existing unit: Unit 1, Pellon Lane, Retail Park, Pellon Lane, Halifax.

Residential development of eight dwellings: Land West of Rose Villas Heptonstall Road, Hebden Bridge.

Single storey extension to rear (retrospective): 2 The Glen, Todmorden.

Conversion of farm buildings to two dwellings: Park Nook Farm, Park Nook, Southowram.

New cattle rearing unit: Park Nook Farm, Park Nook, Southowram.

DECIDED

Design amendments to approval 19/00461/FUL: William Henry Smith School, Boothroyd Lane, Rastrick.

Two storey and single storey extension to rear: 8 Jackson Meadows, Barkisland.

Single storey rear extension (revised scheme to 18/01427): Pike End Farm, Pike End Road, Rishworth.

Single storey rear extension (Revised Scheme to 18/01428)(Listed Building Consent): Pike End Farm, Pike End Road, Rishworth.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 10 Stratton Park, Brighouse.

Internal alterations to create new internal layout to first floor. Widening of existing opening to ground floor. Restoration of existing features. Replacement of windows and one new conservation rooflight: Lower Sparkhouse Farm, 49 Spark House Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Internal alterations to create new internal layout to first floor. Widening of existing opening to ground floor. Restoration of existing features. Replacement of windows and one new conservation rooflight (Listed Building Consent): Lower Sparkhouse Farm, 49 Spark House Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Extension to existing conservatory: Alexander House Care Home Halifax, Savile Park Road, Halifax.

Loft conversion to existing three bedroom bungalow, providing first floor level with rear facing full length dormer and central 2.5 x 4m balcony. 5m x 3.5m x 2.5m high garden room: Bella Vista, Brookfoot Lane, Southowram.