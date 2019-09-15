Latest planning applications in Calderdale - what's being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Change of use from shop (A1) to hot food takeaway (A5): Former 9A Sandhall Lane, Halifax.

Prune ten trees and fell two trees ( Tree Preservation Order): Orchard House, 1 Park Road, Elland.

Single Storey Side Extension: 3 The Park, Park Lane, Sowood.

Removal of existing garage to facilitate replacement garage: 2 Long Fallas Crescent, Brighouse.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 3.3 metres, maximum height 3.6 metres, 2.5 metres to eaves: 302 Queens Road, King Cross.

Prior Approval application for proposed single store extension to rear, extending out by 4.0 metres, maximum height 3.0 metres, 3.0 metres to eaves: 3 Broadley Close, Mount Tabor.

Non Material Amendment to 17/01062/HSE - Alterations of approved gable roof to a lean to style roof: 12 Bowman Terrace, Halifax.

Replacement dormer to rear (Lawful Development Certificate): 15 Maryville Avenue, Brighouse.

Orangery and utility (Revision to previous permission 12/00334/HSE): Manor Mead, Manor Heath Road, Halifax.

Demolition of existing conservatory to facilitate two storey granny flat ancillary to dwelling and conversion of integral garage to living space: 22A Templars Close, Greetland.

Two storey and single storey extension to rear: 50 Stratton Road, Brighouse.

Replacement windows and front door (Listed Building Consent): 39 Ripon Terrace, Halifax.

First floor extension to front: 9 Raw Hill Rastrick, Brighouse.

Non Material Amendment to application 18/00420/HSE - change the roof from a slate roof to a conservatory type upvc and glass roof with upvc facia and soffits: 2 Springfield, Norland.

Construction of single storey extension to rear of new kitchen with LEV stack to front corner of building (part retrospective): 1885 The Restaurant, Recreation Ground, Stainland.

Residential development of up to 3 dwellings (Outline): Illingworth Liberal Club, Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Self contained flat over existing office: Robin Hood Works, Wakefield Road, Brighouse.

Replace existing wooden fencing (left and right) with PVC and glazed walls to support glazed pitched roof over existing rear outdoor seating area. (Retrospective): 24 Market Street, Hebden Bridge.