Latest Calderdale planning applications - what's being built where you live?

These are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Single storey extension to side and alterations to window openings at ground floor to rear: 19 Well Head Drive, Halifax.

Dwelling (Outline): Land Rear Of 11 Shelf Moor Road, Shelf.

Business Park for B1b and B1c Uses (Outline): Land North Of Mill Lane, Mill Lane, Boothtown.

DECIDED

Proposed detached dwelling: Land Adjacent To 1 Clay House Court, Greetland.

Demolition of conservatory to facilitate two storey side and single storey rear extensions: 60 Stonelea, Barkisland.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 53 Upper Hall View, Northowram.

First floor extension above existing attached garage: 23 Northedge Park, Hipperholme.

Single storey store to side.: 54 Highmoor Crescent. Clifton.

Works to include the replacement of the temporary anchors with permanent steel anchors and to repair the anchor stones to the tail/bottom gates (Listed Building Consent): Salterhebble Top Lock, Wakefield Road, Copley .

Front and rear dormer windows (Revision to planning permission 19/00288/HSE)(Part Retrospective): 11 Savile Park Road, Halifax.

Two storey side extension: 12 Linden Close, Clifton.

Dwelling (Amended scheme to Planning Application 19/00138/FUL): Hill View Lower Park Royd Drive, Triangle.

Demolition of existing attached outbuilding to facilitate construction of single storey extension.: 3 Long Hey Top, Winter’s Lane, Blackshaw Head, Hebden Bridge.

Demolition of existing attached outbuilding to facilitate construction of single storey extension: 3 Long Hey Top Winter’s Lane, Blackshaw Head, Hebden Bridge.

Installation of ATM (Retrospective): 214 Queens Road, King Cross.

Single storey side extension: 3 Orchard Way, Brighouse.

Change of use of ground floor B8 storage to D2 assembly and leisure including internal and external alterations: Ground Floor, 14 Horton Street, Halifax.

New window and door and one conservation rooflight (Listed Building Consent): 4 Cropley House, St Peters Gate, Walsden.

Change of use of land to north to facilitate new vehicular access and parking area: Rob Royd Farm, Beestonley Lane, Stainland.

Removal of flat roof section and replacement with twin gables and pitched roof, new outer wall to rear and alterations to external doors and windows: Tall Trees, 30A Throstle Mount, Luddenden Foot.

Proposed extension, part garage conversion and internal alterations: 26 Bridle Stile, Shelf.