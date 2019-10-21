Latest Calderdale planning applications - what's being built where you live?

These are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Single storey side extension: 17 Sefton Avenue, Brighouse.

Two storey and single storey rear extension and garden room: 38 Boy Lane, Wheatley.

Replacement of existing banner with LED back-lit sign: 24 Waterhouse Street, Halifax.

Single storey extension to rear and raised deck area: 67 Rylands Park, Ripponden.

Dormer window to front elevation: 36 Newstead Terrace, Halifax.

Demolition of existing conservatory to facilitate two storey and single storey extension to West elevation, single storey extension to East elevation and conversion of garage to living space: Bowers Cottage, Bowers Lane, Barkisland.

First floor extension to rear elevation: 38 Essex Street, Halifax.

Two detached dwellings: Langfield House, 38 Kilnhurst Road, Todmorden.

DECIDED

Submission of details to comply with conditions on application 19/00640, No 2: Park Wood Crematorium, Park Road, Elland.

Submission of information to discharge conditions on application 16/00563/HSE - Condition 3: Althorpe, Norland Road, Greetland.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Beeches Acre, 24 Woodlands, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge.

Submission of details to comply with condition 2 on application 19/00307: Garage, 1 Glen View Road, Hebden Bridge.

Rear and side extensions and associated external works: 2 Vine Grove Clifton, Brighouse.

Flexible planning permission for the change of use from residential (C3) to retail (A1) and cafe (A3) with new shop front and roller shutter: 241 Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax.

Submission of information to discharge conditions on application 18/00783 - condition 3: Old Haugh End Cottage, Haugh End Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Dormer window with Juliette balcony to south east elevation: 1 Ingroyd, Stainland Road, Elland.

Submission of details to comply with conditions on application 17/01177, No’s 4, 5, 6 and 7: Barn At Pickwood Lane, Dye House Lane, Norland.

Confirmation that application 15/01118 has lawfully commenced (Lawful Development Certificate): Rookes Hall, Rookes Lane, Norwood Green, Brighouse.

Submission of information to discharge conditions on application 10/00016 - conditions 2: 18 Heather Bank Darcey, Hey Lane, Halifax.

Submission of details to comply with conditions on application 18/00785, No 4: Land West of Stocks Lane, Stocks Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Submission of information to discharge conditions on application 18/00249 conditions 3,4,5,6 & 8: Lower Woodfield Barn, Sourhall Road, Todmorden.