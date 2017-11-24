King Cross major pipe burst - water is safe to drink, Halifax people told

A burst pipe which has seriously affected traffic and close a road on a main route in and out of Halifax has also discoloured supply - but townspeople have been assured it is safe to drink.

Skircoat Moor Road, Halifax, is closed until further notice, from its junction with Free School Lane to its junction with Aachan Way, while repairs are carried after the water main which burst this morning close to Halifax Fire Station.

Drivers are urged to use alternative routes while repairs are carried out.

A Calderdale Council spokesperson said signed diversions are in place but drivers are asked avoid the area as all King Cross traffic lights are now out due to the water leak.

Staff are on site to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, they said.

Meanwhile, Emily Brady from Yorkshire Water said: “One of our water pipes in Halifax burst this morning and the pressure of this disrupted one of the water major pipes that feeds Halifax.

“This unsettled some naturally occurring sediment at the bottom of the pipe.

“This means some customers in the area may have discoloured water. Your water is safe to drink, but you may want to run your first incoming cold water tap for a few minutes and any discolouration should clear.

“We’re working hard to get the water returned to normal and you may notice our technicians around the area flushing our water pipes.”

If you have any questions or want further advice, you can arrange for one of our customer service advisors to give you a ring by requesting a call back from yorkshirewater.com/callback

Further advice about discoloured water can be found at yorkshirewater.com/discolouredwater