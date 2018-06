Halifax Minster Summer Festival

June 28 to July 8

Visitors will be able to enjoy 11 days of recitals, art exhibitions, poetry, music and tours during Halifax Minster’s Summer Festival. Highlights include concerts by Halifax Choral Society on June 30, the Melody Belles on July 6 and York Waits on July 7. There will be talks and tours with local historian David Glover, organ recitals and BBC Radio 4 will record Sunday Morning Worship live.

halifaxminster.org.uk