Is Calderdale Council gritting your road? Here is the list of routes no longer being treated

Residents in many areas of Calderdale have been discovering whether or not Calderdale Council are gritting their roads in this week’s icy spell,

People in different parts of the borough who live on roads the council did grit until the recent change in winter roads policy have found themselves having to content with potentially hazardous icy conditions.

Around 200 routes which used to be salted are now not being treated with the polict not set to be reviewed until next summer. But the decision to change policy has now been called in for scrutiny.

The list of roads which the council used to grit but are not on the 2017-18 schedule is as follows.

List of Roads No Longer Gritted 2017‐2018:

Abbey Lane Warley

Allescholes Road Walsden

Barsey Green Lane Barkisland

Bedford Street North Halifax

Berry Moor Road Norland

Birch Lane Luddenden

Blake Hill End Shibden

Blue Ball Lane Ripponden

Blue Ball Road Ripponden

Boy Lane Wheatley

Brearley Lane Mytholmroyd

Bridge Street Sowerby Bridge

Broad Lane Luddenden Foot

Brow Foot Gate Lane Highroad Well Lane

Burned Road Shelf

Buttress Lane Luddenden

Canal Road Sowerby Bridge

Castle Carr Road Wainstalls

Castle Lane Ripponden

Catherine Slack Hove Edge

Central Park Halifax

Church Bank Sowerby Bridge

Church View Sowerby Bridge

Cinderhills Lane Siddal

Coach Road Hove Edge

Coal Pit Lane Clifton

Cold Edge Road Wainstalls

Corporal Lane Northowram

Corporation Street Sowerby Bridge

Cow Hill Gate Lane Bradshaw

Cross Lane Pepper Hill

Cross Lee Road Todmorden

Cross Street West Pellon

Crown Road Boothtown

Dale Street Todmorden

Dam Head Road Sowerby Bridge

Danny Lane Luddenden

Darcey Hey Lane King Cross

Dean Lane Triangle

Dean Street West Vale

Deep Lane Luddenden Foot

Dog Lane Stainland

Doghouse Lane Todmorden

Dry Carr Lane Midgley

Dunkirk Lane King Cross

Dyson Lane Ripponden

East Park Road Lee Mount

Ellen Holme Road Luddenden Foot

Eskdale Mount Hebden Bridge Exley Bank Siddal

Exley Lane Elland

Fairless Avenue Lightcliffe

Fall Lane Sowerby Bridge

Farrer Mill Lane Salterhebble

Fenton Road King Cross

Francis Street (Part Of) Halifax

Furness Place Illingworth

Gaukroger Lane Halifax

Gibb Lane Mount Tabor

Gosport Lane Outland

Green Lane Pye Nest

Green Lane (Part Of) Stainland

Green Ups Terrace Sowerby Bridge

Halifax Lane Luddenden

Harper Royd Lane Sowerby Bridge

Hathershelf Lane Mytholmroyd

Haugh End Lane Sowerby Bridge

Heath Lea Halifax

Heathy Lane Holmfield

Heys Lane Wainstalls

High House Lane Midgley

Hill Top Road Sowerby Bridge

Hob Lane Norland

Hob Lane Ripponden

Hodgeson Lane Mytholmroyd

Hollins Lane Sowerby Bridge

Hollins Lane Sowerby

Hollins Mill Lane Sowerby Bridge

Inchfield Road Walsden

Industrial Road Sowerby Bridge

Jay House Lane Clifton

Jerusalem Lane Luddenden

Kebroyd Lane Triangle

Lands Head Lane Northowram

Lane Ends Lane Old Town

Lightcliffe Road Brighouse

London Road Norland

Love Lane Halifax

Low Lane Wainstalls

Lower Brockwell Lane Triangle

Marsden Gate Sowood

Mayfield Grove Rastrick

Melbourne Street Lee Mount

Midgehole Road Hebden Bridge

Moss Lane Hebden Bridge

Ned Hill Road Bradshaw

New Hey Road Rastrick

New Road Greetland

Norland Town Road Sowerby Bridge

Nursery Lane Ripponden

Old Godley Lane Halifax

Paddock Lane Halifax

Park Lane Sowood Parkin Lane Todmorden

Peel Cottage Road Walsden

Perseverance Road Bradshaw

Phoebe Lane Siddal

Pickwood Scar Sowerby Bridge

Pinnar Lane Southowram

Portland Road Halifax

Queen Street Stainland

Ramsden Street Wheatley

Range Bank Halifax

Raw End Road Warley

Rayner Road Brighouse

Reservoir Road Pellon

Ridge Road Todmorden

Ringstone Hill Lane Sowerby

Rookery Lane Halifax

Rose Grove Lane Sowerby Bridge

Rosemary Lane Siddal

Rough Hall Lane Wainstalls

Royds Avenue Bailiff Bridge

Ryecroft Lane Pellon

Saltonstall Lane Wainstalls

Sandhall Lane Halifax

Sandygate Hebden Bridge

Sandygate Lane Hebden Bridge

Savile Road Hebden Bridge

Scammonden Road Barkisland

Scar Head Road Sowerby Bridge

Sedburgh Road Halifax

Shaw Hill Lane Halifax

Shaw Lane Northowram

Shelf Moor Shelf

Shelf Moor Road Shelf

Soaper House Lane Hipperholme

Soaper Lane Shelf

Spark House Lane Sowerby Bridge

Steps Lane Sowerby Bridge

Stoney Lane Luddenden Foot

Stormer Hill Lane Sowerby Bridge

Stretchgate Lane Pellon

Stubbing Lane Triangle

Styes Lane Sowerby

Sunnybank Drive Greetland

Sunnybank Road Greetland

Swan Lane Holywell Green

Syke Lane Lightcliffe

Syke Lane Ogden

Tan House Lane Northowram

The Avenue Hipperholme

The Drive Hipperholme

The Long Causeway Sowerby

Thorney Lane Midgley

Thornhills Beck Lane Brighouse

Tillotson Avenue Sowerby Timmey Lane Sowerby Bridge

Tower Hill Sowerby Bridge

Tree Lane Wainstalls

Trenance Gardens Greetland

Trimmingham Lane Halifax

Trimmingham Road Halifax

Trooper Lane Halifax

Union Street South Todmorden

Victoria Road Sowerby Bridge

Victoria Street West Vale

Wainhouse Road King Cross

Wainstalls Lane Halifax

Wainstalls Lodge Lane Wainstalls

Wainstalls Road Wainstalls

Wakefield Gate Halifax

Walker Lane Sowerby Bridge

Walker Lane Old Town

Walton Street Sowerby Bridge

Warley Wood Lane Luddenden Foot

Washer Lane Halifax

Water Street Sowerby Bridge

Well Garth Halifax

Well Head Lane Halifax

Westgate Clifton

Whinney Royd Lane Northowram

Whitegate Siddal

Willow Drive Pye Nest

Willow Hall Lane Pye Nest

Willow Rise Halifax

Winterburn Lane Warley

Winterbutlee Road Walsden

Withins Road Wainstalls

Wood Nook Lane Sowerby Bridge