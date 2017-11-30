Search

Is Calderdale Council gritting your road? Here is the list of routes no longer being treated

Gritter in action at Halifax
Residents in many areas of Calderdale have been discovering whether or not Calderdale Council are gritting their roads in this week’s icy spell,

People in different parts of the borough who live on roads the council did grit until the recent change in winter roads policy have found themselves having to content with potentially hazardous icy conditions.

Around 200 routes which used to be salted are now not being treated with the polict not set to be reviewed until next summer. But the decision to change policy has now been called in for scrutiny.

The list of roads which the council used to grit but are not on the 2017-18 schedule is as follows.

List of Roads No Longer Gritted 2017‐2018:

Abbey Lane Warley

Allescholes Road   Walsden

Barsey Green Lane Barkisland

Bedford Street North Halifax

Berry Moor Road Norland

Birch Lane Luddenden

Blake Hill End Shibden

Blue Ball Lane   Ripponden

Blue Ball Road Ripponden

Boy Lane   Wheatley

Brearley Lane Mytholmroyd

Bridge Street Sowerby Bridge

Broad Lane Luddenden Foot

Brow Foot Gate Lane Highroad Well Lane

Burned Road Shelf

Buttress Lane Luddenden

Canal Road Sowerby Bridge

Castle Carr Road Wainstalls

Castle Lane   Ripponden

Catherine Slack Hove Edge

Central Park Halifax

Church Bank Sowerby Bridge

Church View Sowerby Bridge

Cinderhills Lane   Siddal

Coach Road Hove Edge

Coal Pit Lane Clifton

Cold Edge Road Wainstalls

Corporal Lane Northowram

Corporation Street Sowerby Bridge

Cow Hill Gate Lane   Bradshaw

Cross Lane Pepper Hill

Cross Lee Road Todmorden

Cross Street West Pellon

Crown Road   Boothtown

Dale Street Todmorden

Dam Head Road Sowerby Bridge

Danny Lane   Luddenden

Darcey Hey Lane King Cross

Dean Lane   Triangle

Dean Street   West Vale

Deep Lane Luddenden Foot

Dog Lane   Stainland

Doghouse Lane   Todmorden

Dry Carr Lane   Midgley

Dunkirk Lane King Cross

Dyson Lane   Ripponden

East Park Road   Lee Mount

Ellen Holme Road Luddenden Foot

Eskdale Mount Hebden Bridge Exley Bank Siddal

Exley Lane   Elland

Fairless Avenue   Lightcliffe

Fall Lane Sowerby Bridge

Farrer Mill Lane Salterhebble

Fenton Road King Cross

Francis Street (Part Of) Halifax

Furness Place   Illingworth

Gaukroger Lane   Halifax

Gibb Lane Mount Tabor

Gosport Lane   Outland

Green Lane Pye Nest

Green Lane (Part Of) Stainland

Green Ups Terrace Sowerby Bridge

Halifax Lane Luddenden

Harper Royd Lane Sowerby Bridge

Hathershelf Lane Mytholmroyd

Haugh End Lane Sowerby Bridge

Heath Lea Halifax

Heathy Lane   Holmfield

Heys Lane   Wainstalls

High House Lane   Midgley

Hill Top Road Sowerby Bridge

Hob Lane Norland

Hob Lane   Ripponden

Hodgeson Lane Mytholmroyd

Hollins Lane Sowerby Bridge

Hollins Lane Sowerby

Hollins Mill Lane Sowerby Bridge

Inchfield Road   Walsden

Industrial Road Sowerby Bridge

Jay House Lane   Clifton

Jerusalem Lane   Luddenden  

Kebroyd Lane Triangle

Lands Head Lane Northowram

Lane Ends Lane Old Town

Lightcliffe Road   Brighouse

London Road Norland

Love Lane Halifax

Low Lane   Wainstalls

Lower Brockwell Lane Triangle

Marsden Gate Sowood

Mayfield Grove   Rastrick

Melbourne Street   Lee Mount

Midgehole Road Hebden Bridge

Moss Lane Hebden Bridge

Ned Hill Road   Bradshaw

New Hey Road Rastrick

New Road   Greetland

Norland Town Road Sowerby Bridge

Nursery Lane   Ripponden

Old Godley Lane Halifax

Paddock Lane Halifax

Park Lane Sowood Parkin Lane   Todmorden

Peel Cottage Road Walsden

Perseverance Road   Bradshaw

Phoebe Lane Siddal

Pickwood Scar Sowerby Bridge

Pinnar Lane Southowram

Portland Road   Halifax

Queen Street   Stainland

Ramsden Street Wheatley

Range Bank   Halifax

Raw End Road Warley

Rayner Road   Brighouse

Reservoir Road Pellon

Ridge Road   Todmorden

Ringstone Hill Lane Sowerby

Rookery Lane Halifax

Rose Grove Lane Sowerby Bridge

Rosemary Lane   Siddal

Rough Hall Lane Wainstalls

Royds Avenue   Bailiff Bridge

Ryecroft Lane Pellon

Saltonstall Lane   Wainstalls

Sandhall Lane Halifax

Sandygate Hebden Bridge

Sandygate Lane Hebden Bridge

Savile Road Hebden Bridge

Scammonden Road   Barkisland

Scar Head Road Sowerby Bridge

Sedburgh Road   Halifax

Shaw Hill Lane   Halifax

Shaw Lane Northowram

Shelf Moor Shelf

Shelf Moor Road Shelf

Soaper House Lane Hipperholme

Soaper Lane Shelf

Spark House Lane Sowerby Bridge

Steps Lane Sowerby Bridge

Stoney Lane Luddenden Foot

Stormer Hill Lane Sowerby Bridge

Stretchgate Lane Pellon

Stubbing Lane   Triangle

Styes Lane Sowerby

Sunnybank Drive   Greetland

Sunnybank Road   Greetland

Swan Lane   Holywell Green

Syke Lane Lightcliffe

Syke Lane   Ogden

Tan House Lane Northowram

The Avenue Hipperholme

The Drive Hipperholme

The Long Causeway Sowerby

Thorney Lane   Midgley

Thornhills Beck Lane   Brighouse

Tillotson Avenue Sowerby Timmey Lane Sowerby Bridge

Tower Hill Sowerby Bridge

Tree Lane Wainstalls

Trenance Gardens   Greetland

Trimmingham Lane Halifax

Trimmingham Road Halifax

Trooper Lane   Halifax

Union Street South Todmorden

Victoria Road Sowerby Bridge

Victoria Street   West Vale

Wainhouse Road King Cross

Wainstalls Lane   Halifax

Wainstalls Lodge Lane Wainstalls

Wainstalls Road Wainstalls

Wakefield Gate Halifax

Walker Lane Sowerby Bridge

Walker Lane Old Town

Walton Street Sowerby Bridge

Warley Wood Lane   Luddenden Foot

Washer Lane Halifax

Water Street Sowerby Bridge

Well Garth Halifax

Well Head Lane Halifax

Westgate Clifton

Whinney Royd Lane Northowram

Whitegate Siddal

Willow Drive Pye Nest

Willow Hall Lane Pye Nest

Willow Rise Halifax

Winterburn Lane   Warley

Winterbutlee Road Walsden

Withins Road Wainstalls

Wood Nook Lane   Sowerby Bridge