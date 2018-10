Visitors to Hebden Bridge were treated to beautiful autumn weather and a whole host of interesting pumpkins this weekend for the second annual pumpkin festival.

There was something for everyone with workshops, live pumpkin carving, a parade and more.

Hebden Royd Town Council teamed up with professional pumpkin carvers at Sand In Your Eye to put on the one day event in the town.

