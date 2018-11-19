IN PICTURES: Festive fun filled Mytholmroyd at annual Christmas market and lights switch on

Hundreds of residents gathered at venues in Mytholmroyd to start their festive celebrations.

The village held its annual Christmas market and lights switch on which featured a number of events including ice carving, story telling and entertainment from Bazzmatazz, the Happy Voices Choir and more.

There were lots on offer at the festive market and the day culminated with the switching on of the Christmas lights.

Hebden Royd Town Councillor Christine Bampton-Smith said: “Congratulations to Royd Regeneration and Hebden Royd Town Council for a great community event on Saturday.

“For any event to be such a success it is all down to good organisation and a great team of volunteers. Another positive for Mytholmroyd, thanks to all involved.”

