How you can get involved in this year's Rotary Club Shoebox Appeal

Twenty-eight schools in Calderdale have received their flat-pack boxes and are ready to fill them as this year’s shoebox appeal starts gathering pace.

This is the greatest participation ever by educational establishments in Calderdale Rotary Club’s annual appeal.

The aim in the appeal is to fill many hundreds of shoeboxes with gifts for persons in our community from Brighouse through to Todmorden who might otherwise expect to receive very little in the way of a present at Christmas.

Rotary has already delivered more than 2,500 empty flat-pack boxes to primary and secondary schools, supermarkets and local businesses in the hope that the good folk of Calderdale will once again get behind the appeal in the same way and with the same spirit they have over the last seven years. Funding help for the purchase has been provided once again by the Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC).

The latest delivery of boxes was to Barkisland C of E Primary School where Rotarian Bryan Harkness addressed a school assembly to launch the appeal.

Mrs Wilde, deputy head teacher at the school, said of the appeal: “Each year, the children of Barkisland School look forward to and enjoy helping those less fortunate than themselves.

“To be part of the Rotary Shoebox Appeal, and knowing we have made a difference to someone else’s life, brings a great sense of community and pride.”

Any schools or businesses wanting flat-pack boxes can contact Bryan Harkness on 07770 471698 or email

bh@rkness.co.uk.

Boxes can also be collected from customer service desks at Tesco in Brighouse, King Cross and Sowerby Bridge; Sainsburys Halifax; Morrisons Halifax and Elland; as well as The Cook Shop at Harveys.

Filled boxes can be returned to any of these stores.

