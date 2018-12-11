Here are the festive events taking place in Calder Valley this Christmas

There are plenty of festive events taking place up and down the valley as Churches Together in Hebden Royd prepare for Christmas.

With carol concerts and nativity plays, here are the services happening locally up to Christmas:

Carols in the Square: The Hebden Bridge Junior Band will accompany the singing in the square at 6.30pm on Christmas Eve.

St James’ Church, Hebden Bridge: Christingle service, 11am, Sunday, December 16; Christmas Eve carol service, 3pm; Christmas Day communion, 11am.

The Good Shepherd, Mytholmroyd: Christmas Eve carols and readings, 8pm; Christmas Eve, 8.30pm; Christmas Day, 9.30am

St Thomas’ Church, Heptonstall: Carol service, 6.30pm, Sunday, December 23.

St Thomas’ Church and Heptonstall Methodist Church joint events: Carol singing round the village, 7pm, Monday, December 17; Christmas Day service, 10am.

St Michael’s Church, Mytholmroyd: Silent Night, 7.30pm, Tuesday December 18; Pop-up nativity, 11am, Sunday, December 23 - family fun, go along dressed as your favourite nativity character; Carol services, 2.30pm and 6.30pm, Sunday, December 23; Christmas Day communion, 11am.

St John’s Church, Cragg Vale: Christmas Eve communion, 11.30pm; Christmas Day communion, 9.30am.

Blackshaw Head Chapel: Village carol service, 7pm, Friday, December 21; Messy nativity, 10am, Sunday, December 23; Christmas Day service, 10am; Carols and bake event, 10.30am, Sunday, December 30.

