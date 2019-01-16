Help bring the Mytholmroyd station building back to life

Plans to convert the Mytholmroyd station building are taking shape, and those involved in the project are calling for pictures of how the Grade II listed structure used to look.

Mytholmroyd Station Partnership has been looking to transform the building, built in 1871, for the last decade after it stood derelict and unused for 30 years.

Read: Outrage as £70m Brighouse road plan will destroy woodland next to Robin Hood's 'grave'

Work has been taking place over the past few months to bring it back to life.

Network Rail, the owners of the building, have commissioned CPMS contractors together with Historic England to bring the Grade II listed building into a safe and lasting state for social use.

Read: Brave swimmers take to icy waters during annual New Year Swim in Todmorden

Geoff Mitchell, chairman of Mytholmroyd Station Partnership, said: “Phase one is due for completion in the Spring with Arriva Trains North planning to include the building into their station lease.

“Then the real planning for what community and social use will be appropriate for this splendid example of railway architecture will begin.”

The aim of the renovation project is to restore the building to its original state as much as possible.

The Station Partnership is appealing for anyone with any pictures of the building in its original state to get in touch by calling 01422 885154.

Read: Here are the best music artists to beat the January blues - including Halifax born Ed Sheeran