Hebden Royd Churches Together inveil first festive events of a busy month

Churches Together in Hebden Royd have unveiled the first part of a busy pre-Christmas programme.

Churches Together in Hebden Royd have a full programme of services and special events in the build-up to Christmas.

The annual Big Sing, a Christian Aid fundraiser, takes place on Wednesday, December 13 (7pm), and is at the Good Shepherd Church, Mytholmroyd , this year, offering carols, music, mince pies and more. Other events are as follows.

Blackshaw Head Chapel: Christmas Fayre with Santa Claus, Saturday, December 2, 1pm; Cantorelli Concert in aid of ‘Together We Grow’, supporting refugees and asylum seekers, Sunday, December 10, 5 pm

Hebden Royd Methodist Church, Hebden Bridge: Sunday, December 3, 10.30 am, all ages Gift Service, in conjunction with Calderdale College.

Hebden Bridge Methodist Church: Old Town Carol Service with refreshments, Tuesday, December 12, 7.30 pm.

Hope Baptist Church: Saturday, December 2, 10 am to 4 pm, Christmas Fair; Saturday, December 2, 2pm-3pm, carols in the garden; Sunday,0 December 10, 2 pm - Cantorelli Christmas charity concert in aid of Todmorden Food Drop-in.

St James Parish Church, Hebden Bridge: Sunday December 10, 11am, Christingle Service.

St Thomas, Heptonstall: Sunday December 10, 4 pm, Christingle Service.

St Michael’s Church hall, Mytholmroyd, Sunday 10 December, 11 am, Family Christingle Service.