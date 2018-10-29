Hebden Bridge cheese makers come out on top at awards ceremony

A Hebden Bridge cheese producer has been named the best Artisan Producer in the country at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Gillian and Tim Clough farm a small herd of Anglo Nubian goats on their ten acre farm and have been given the recognition at the Great British Cheese Awards.

IN PICTURES: Perfect pumpkins hidden in Hebden Bridge during festival

The pair at Tenacres have been making their Hebden Goat Cheese on the farm since 2015.

Judges described the cheese as having “the perfect creamy texture with a good balance and colour”.

As winner of this category, Tenacres have won return flights to Turin, two nights accommodation and passed to 'Cheese' a biannual Slow Food Festival held in Bra, Italy that celebrates traditional cheese and cheese-making.

Shane Holland, Executive Chairman of Slow Food in the UK said "We were really pleased to sponsor the awards. The winner will have a thoroughly enjoyable time at the Bra Cheese Festival and we hope this will help to further extend their passion and knowledge for artisan cheese."

Read: These car park price hikes are being planned for Todmorden and Hebden Bridge