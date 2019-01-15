Here's how the Calderdale and Huddersfield Trust coping with winter pressures, report reveals

How well are our hospitals coping with winter pressures?

NHS England publishes weekly reports which reveal whether hospital trusts are struggling to manage during the colder months, based on key indicators.

This is how Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust fared from December 31 to January 6.

Bed Occupancy:

General and acute wards at the Calderdale and Huddersfield Trust were 90.6 per cent full on average, well above the safe limit of 85 per cent recommended by health experts.

The occupancy rate has increased since the previous week, when the trust was 86.3 per cent full.

British Medical Association guidelines state "to ensure safe patient care, occupancy should ideally not exceed 85 per cent".

The BMA also raised concerns about the number of available beds needed to cope with winter demands.

On average, the Calderdale and Huddersfield Trust had 657 available beds each day, of which 596 were in use.

According to NHS Improvement, a higher proportion of long-stay patients can impact the ability of hospitals to accommodate urgent admissions and manage bed capacity.

At the Calderdale and Huddersfield Trust, 269 patients had been in hospital for a week or more , taking up more than 40 per cent of the occupied beds.

Of these, 84 patients had been in hospital for at least three weeks, making up 14 per cent of all occupied beds.

Ambulances:

A total of 695 patients were taken by ambulance to A&E during the week , roughly the same number as the previous week.

Delays left 62 patients waiting 30 minutes or more before they could be transferred - almost 10 per cent of all ambulance arrivals.

NHS Improvement guidance states that ambulance crews should hand patients over to A&E staff within 15 minutes of arrival.

Any delay in transferring patients leaves ambulances unable to respond to other emergencies, as well as risking their patients' safety.

Delays affected more patients than the previous week, when 51 patients waited more than 30 minutes to be transferred.

Norovirus:

Norovirus, the winter vomiting bug, is highly contagious. Outbreaks spread rapidly through hospitals, causing staff to close beds to prevent infection spreading.

This week, hospital staff at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust were forced to close one beds when the norovirus problem was at its most severe.

The previous week, no beds were closed due to outbreaks of the virus.