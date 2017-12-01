Halifax Care home gets third ‘inadequate’ rating

A care home has been threatened with closure after being rated by inspectors as “inadequate” for the third time in 12 months.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found that Savile House in Halifax was shortstaffed and unsafe for residents during a two-day inspection in October.

Bosses at the home, owned by Chestnut Care Ltd, had failed to make enough improvements after previous CQC visits in November 2016 and last April also resulted in the lowest possible rating.

Now the Savile Road home, which looks after up to 24 people, some with dementia, is facing enforcement action and could be shut down unless standards are raised.

Debbie Westhead, the CQC’s deputy chief inspector for adult social care, said: “We found that the care provided at Savile House once again fell short of what we expect services to provide.

“Although there were new governance systems for monitoring improvement, these were not robust or effective which was evidenced by the continued breaches of seven regulations.

“We are working with local partners including Calderdale Council to ensure the safety of people using this service whilst our enforcement action is ongoing.”

Concerns were raised that safety incidents at the home were not being reported to the local authority.

The CQC also criticised Savile House over record keeping, staff training and medicines management.

The report said the home was in special measures and its registration with the CQC could be cancelled unless improvements were made.

It added: “This service will continue to be kept under review and, if needed, could be escalated to urgent enforcement action.”