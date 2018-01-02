Have you seen this stolen bench?

Between December 20 and 22 a cast iron bench was stolen from Salem Sports Field, Spring Grove in Hebden Bridge, the home of White Rose Archers.

The wooden slats of the bench were sawn off and the very heavy cast iron ends were taken.

The bench was a gift to the club from a local firm that made them and they had a dogs head cast into the arms and a snake cast into the sides.

Stuart Graham of White Rose Archers said: “It is very sad that such a well used bench has been stolen but hopefully somebody will see the very distinctive bench and either tell us or the police so that it can be returned to its prominent position on the sports field.”