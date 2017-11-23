Giant tree centrepiece all set to light up Halifax Piece Hall

The giant fir tree which will form a centrepiece of Christmas celebrations at Halifax’s newly refurbished Piece Hall has arrived ahead of the big switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights on Saturday, November 25.

Today the lights were being tested to ensure eveything is ship-shape for the big day, which sees events held across Halifax town centre. Festive lights will be switched on at 5.30pm.

There are also switch-on events in other Calderdale towns, including Todmorden and Brighouse.

Halifax will be alive with entertainment from 2pm on November 25, with activity across the town centre as businesses get involved with festivities including on-street entertainment and dance groups, a live Pulse Radio broadcast, and live entertainment on the main stage at Woolshops from 4pm.

Hosts Danny and Rosie from Pulse 1 will be joined by guests including Thomas Teago and stars of Aladdin for fun with the big switch-on.

Halifax Borough Market’s Victorian Christmas has a children’s entertainer, balloon modeller, face painters, a Victorian organ grinder and a Victorian town crier, while the Aladdin cast add some Eastern exoticism with a walk around the market, where you will also spot traders in their finest Victorian outfits.

You can find out more, including competition details, by logging on to www.halifaxchristmas.co.uk

Woolshops shopping centre manager Samantha Crowden, said: “The switch on is always a big event for Halifax, and this year is set to be bigger than ever with amazing Christmas lights and brilliant entertainment. We have a host of family-friendly activities in the centre for our wonderful customers, including a giant snow dome, stilt walkers, fire breathers, a food hut and a gin bar.”

Elsewhere, Brighouse’s Christmas lights (with Christmas Market and events from 10am, also on Sunday) and Todmorden’s - followed by the spectacular Lamplighter Parade - are switched on at 4pm the same day, as are Ripponden’s festive lights at 5.30pm (following a 4.30pm family carol service at St Batholomew’s Church).