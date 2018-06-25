Gallery: Annual Handmade Parade was once again a success

All the fun of the fair brought thousands of people onto the streets of Hebden Bridge for a sun-soaked cultural celebration at the weekend.

Giant puppets and acrobats were joined by travelling troupes of towering stilt walkers and talented jugglers for a spectacular performance at the foot of the South Pennines for the Handmade Parade yesterday.

It was the 11th annual occasion the parade had been held in the town and it lived up to its billing as a highlight of the summer season in the Calder Valley with another instalment of enthralling street theatre.

The handiwork on display was crafted locally, including the parade’s colourful costumes and banners which were designed earlier this month at the event’s Victoria Road workshop and in keeping with the ‘Carnival’ theme for this year’s procession. The parade meandered on a route lined with onlookers through the streets before finishing at Calder Holmes Park where the entertainment continued.

A mini-festival of food stalls, a picnic and musical performances featuring the likes of Drum Machine and the Handmade Samba Band made for a fitting finale.

