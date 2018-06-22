Funding budget to help support the community

Hebden Royd Town Council has a sizable Community Funding budget which it hopes will benefit as wide a range of groups as possible.

The budget aims to help provide people with the tools and financial resources to deliver the projects they want to see where they live.

Grants are awarded purely on merit to both new ventures and those already proving to be an asset to the community.

Each year, the council chooses an area of particular interest which means that projects falling into this category will be viewed especially favourably.

This year it is Young and Old, focusing on those at each end of the age spectrum and considering projects that will provide resources for those groups.

Sue Fenton, recently elected Chairman of the Community Funding Committee, said: “Having served on this committee for over a year I have been amazed and delighted by the wonderful volunteer projects large and small which have asked for support from the council.

“So many people give of their time for the benefit of the community and it is a privilege to be able to support them.

If you are a community group which needs some money for a specific project, you are urged to apply.

If you are unsure whether your group or project is eligible to apply, e-mail info@hebdenroydtowncouncil.gov.uk or contact the Town Clerk, Jason Boom, on 01422 842181.