Four Calderdale pubs flushed with success

Four Wetherspoon pubs in Calderdale have been recognised in the Loo of the Year Awards 2017.

The Richard Oastler in Bethal Street, Brighouse and The Commercial Inn in Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, together with The Barum Top Inn in Rawson Street and The Percy Shaw in Broad Street, both in Halifax, have all been awarded a platinum star rating by inspectors ˗- the highest award possible.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them - with ratings from bronze to platinum.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance,

cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall

management.

The Barum Top Inn manager, Philip Smith, said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”