New signs aimed at deterring fly-tippers could blaze a new warning trail in Calderdale.

The Safer, Cleaner, Greener Calderdale campaign, through which Calderdale Council and other partners work together to make the borough safer, has applied for permission to site two signs, with different messages for different places, at fly-tipping hot pots in the borough.

The first would be placed close to the refuse transfer station at Lee Bank, Lee Mount, Halifax, and, being sited close to where people are taking their rubbish legally, bears a message appealing to a sense of civic pride.

According to the mock-up artwork submitted on a photograph in support of the application, to illustrate how it may look when in place, it may say “Fly-tipping makes Calderdale rubbish” and pointing out the authority has “zero tolerance” of fly-tipping.

Artwork for the second sign applied for, at land south of Moorlands Farm, Cold Edge Road, Wainstalls – a moorland site as opposed to near a waste transfer station – might carry a harder-hitting message.

A photograph mocked up to show it in situ with the application has text which is a straight warning, reading “It’s your town, not your tip” with the stark subtext “Flytipping is illegal. You will be fined. You will be prosecuted.”

This year Calderdale has acknowledged it needs to improve in areas of crime such as anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping, which blights the borough when it happens.

Although the council is rated fifth overall (2017-18) of 20 comparative northern boroughs, it only rates 18th in terms of crime, statistics have shown.