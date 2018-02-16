Families among townspeople gathering in Halifax ready to greet Royal couple

Families are among townspeople who have started to gather at Halifax Piece Hall for this morning’s Royal visit.

This morning’s Royal visit will see The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall touring the historic Piece Hall following its multi-million pound renovation, and the Royal couple will also visit the neighbouring Square Chapel Arts Centre, itself subject of a major £6 million transformation.

Later in morning Prince Charles will visit Dean Clough, is once again a thriving centre for business in the town after 30 years of ongoing restoration, while Camilla will leave for engagements in Haworth.

Local people have been encouraged to welcome The Prince and The Duchess at The Piece Hall for their arrival in the piazza when Their Royal Highnesses will be given a short tour of Grade I listed Georgian former cloth hall and introduced to owners of the businesses now trading there.

The award winning Black Dyke Brass Band will entertain the crowds with a rousing musical performance.

At Square Chapel the Royal couple will be met by Square Chapel Arts Centre director David McQuillan and at Dean Clough the Prince will be greeted by Jeremy Hall, Chairman and Managing Director of Dean Clough Ltd.