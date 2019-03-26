Hebden Royd is first town council in Yorkshire to declare a ‘Climate Emergency’

A ‘Climate Emergency’ has been declared by Hebden Royd Town Council, with councillors unanimously voting for this motion to recognise and take urgent action on the critical threat of climate change.

It is the first town council in Yorkshire to do so.

The motion pledges to make Hebden Royd carbon neutral as soon as possible, guided by a committee of councillors and other local representatives.

Read: Blue plaque paying tribute to Anne Lister to be unveiled at Shibden Hall next month

This decision follows Calderdale Council declaring a Climate Emergency in January and has been spurred on by recent Youth Climate Strikes in Hebden Bridge over the last month.

“I’m proud that we are the first Town Council in Yorkshire to do this and I hope our example will help others do the same.” said the Mayor, Coun Dr Carol Stow.

Average global temperatures have already increased by 1°C. Scientists and the United Nations say we need to do all we can to limit the increase to no more than 1.5°C.

Current projections will take us past this to 3°C of global warming, holding catastrophic implications.

Councillor Scott Patient, who brough the motion, said: “Given the urgency of the latest climate science, the time to act is now. Having accompanied my daughter on the youth climate strike, there’s really no excuse.

“The question isn’t whether we will stop climate change but whether we will act quickly enough to save civilisation.

“The window to take effective action is closing before our eyes and our children say we are taking their future away. It is a sad reality that we are the first generation that is not able to offer a safe future for our children. Climate change must be an issue that transcends party politics, it is the critical issue of our time.”

Read: Huge Broad Street Plaza dentist surgery plan given the go-ahead in Halifax

Responding to the declaration Lucy, a local member of the international Extinction Rebellion movement, said: “Fire and flood have already become destructive features of our local climate story.

“This declaration is an important step locally, all levels of government need to be doing the same.

“It’s time to take responsibility for our carbon past and climate future, we must act now.”

It was also decided that the council will join the ‘Covenant of Mayors’ – a global network of towns and cities who have committed to radically cutting carbon emissions by 2030.

The network enables members to share best practice, ideas, funding and progress tracking.

According to the motion, reducing energy use and switching to clean energy in Hebden Royd will have many benefits for the town, including the improvement of air quality, minimising fuel poverty, providing a boost to the local economy and the provision of jobs and training.

The Town Council hopes to work with renewable energy companies and sustainability groups to make the changes needed, planning to look at land opportunities for wind, hydro power, solar energy, and installing EV charge points.

Read: Ten weeks of diversions and road closures to come for commuters around Salterhebble