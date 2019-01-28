Eleven Calderdale parks and open spaces to enjoy a winter walk

With its rolling hills and wonderful woodland, it’s no wonder that Calderdale has some beautiful parks within its borders.

Whether you want to take a scenic stroll around some of the borough’s most recogniseable landmarks or spend the weekend doing activities with your family, our local green spaces have got it all covered. As the frosty weather is well and truly upon us, these are some of the best parks and open spaces in Calderdale to enjoy a weekend winter walk.



The Shibden Estate in Halifax is one of Calderdales many heritage sites, which was home to the Lister family for 300 years. There are 32 acres of park, woodland and a fruit garden which sits near Shibden Hall.

Manor Heath Park in Halifax has a woodland which contains over 30 species of wild flowers and bulbs. There is a converted glasshouse and botanical gardens which are home to a range of plants and animals.

Created in 1857 by Sir Joseph Paxton, Peoples Park in Halifax was donated to the people by MP Sir Francis Crossley. When it opened it was declared a general holiday so the town could explore its new park.

Wellholme Park in Brighouse is famous for its flower displays which are displayed across the park. It has also been awarded Queen Elizabeth II Fields status. There is also the chance to get fit at the Park Run on Saturdays.

Clay House Park, West Vale has been a feature of the area since the 13th century. It sits next to Clay House. There is a memorial garden and terraced gardens which date back to when the house was first built.

This park was originally designed in 1921 but has since gone on to have improvements such as the ornamental lighting with the cenotaph.

Ogden Water Country Park is 34 acres that has the peaceful sounds of the water and gentle noise of chirping of birds and other animals from the woodland area. Over 300,000 visit the park every year.

Norland Moor is a peaceful place with rolling hills and beautiful views. It is the largest outdoor resource owned by Calderdale Council and is the perfect place to go for a walk and take in the surroundings.

Centre Vale Park in Todmorden is a great place to spend the day as it boasts a variety of facilities and activities to suit a wide range of park users including five-a-side football, a skate park and a cycleway.