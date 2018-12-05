Calderdale Council wants to hear from businesses whose insurance was affected by 2015 floods

Calderdale Council is asking local businesses how their insurance costs have been affected by the devastating floods in 2015, to help lobby for a better deal nationally.

After unprecedented flooding on Boxing Day 2015, many insurance providers refused to insure for flood damage, or to provide any insurance at all, and those that did often charged expensive premiums or excesses.

Coun Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, said: “Nearly three years on from the floods, we know that many businesses are still uninsurable or struggling with very high premiums. We’re asking local businesses to tell us about the problems they’re having with their insurance, so we can continue to try to get them a better deal.”

The council has sent out a survey to help build a better understanding of the situation.

If you own a business in one of the areas affected by the 2015 floods (even if your business wasn’t directly affected), the council asks you fill out the survey at www.calderdale.gov.uk by Tuesday 11 December 2018.

Information gathered through the survey will be passed on to the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and then shared with central government to try to influence the insurance sector.

The council is looking to do a similar survey next year to find out how residents have been affected by flooding-related insurance issues.

