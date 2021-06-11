Calderdale Council supports Great British Spring Clean

Community clean-up day at Shaw Park in Holywell Green. Picture: Calderdale Council.

In the past 12 months, people have relied on the places close to home, like local parks, as somewhere to enjoy the outdoors, exercise and to play. Calderdale Council staff, along with the increasing number of community volunteers, have been working hard to ensure these local community spaces are clean and safe.

As part of the Great British Spring Clean, the Council is celebrating the work of local volunteers and encouraging other local people to get involved and help clear up the litter that can blight local green spaces.

The campaign calls on people to pledge to clean-up and help the charity achieve a million miles of litter-picking. Whether it’s a small individual effort or a bigger event, every small action can make a big difference. Find out more and make a pledge at www.keepbritaintidy.org, for support with equipment, including rubbish bags, contact [email protected]

Local volunteer groups and individuals do a great job litter-picking regularly, providing extra resource to assist ongoing Council efforts. The Council does all it can to support this important work by providing equipment, bags and also arranging for the collection of any waste collected.

Recent clean up events in the borough include a community clean-up day at Shaw Park in Holywell Green, where more than 50 people of all ages and abilities worked together to improve the park. Calderdale Council staff, local councillors, Elland Round Table and Elland Ladies Circle worked alongside the community carrying out a variety of tasks from weeding to litter- picking and edging paths.

Another event is planned in the park on Saturday, June19 from 12 – 2pm and everyone is welcome.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “The Great British Spring Clean is a great campaign that encourages us all to think about how we can spruce up our local area or help with events like community litter-picks. Every small action can make a big difference and our Council teams are happy to support with any equipment or advice.

“Of course we want to ensure that our parks and green spaces are clean and tidy all year around. Our valued volunteers do a fantastic job, not only picking up litter, but also supporting the Council to look after local parks and other green spaces by showing these areas some extra care. We really value their contributions and would like to thank them for their ongoing hard work and dedication to their local area.