Ambitious plans to enhance the appearance of Mytholmroyd to be discussed by cabinet

Ambitious plans to enhance the appearance of Mytholmroyd village centre are being discussed by Calderdale Council’s Cabinet.

The historic centre of Mytholmroyd includes a number of listed buildings and structures and was designated as a Conservation Area in 2001.

However, the flooding of December 2015 caused major damage to the village centre and the subsequent building repairs and demolitions have affected the historic character of the village.

Calderdale Council wants to ensure that the village continues to retain its historic character, whilst also building on the improvements which will be delivered as part of flood alleviation and highways works.

The council is working with Historic England to develop a potential grant scheme for owners of key properties within the Mytholmroyd Conversation Area.

The scheme would provide grants to the owners of individual properties who want to carry out repairs or other appropriate work which will enhance the area.

Work could include repairs to heritage features, reinstatement of historic shop fronts, improved signage and improvement to public areas and pedestrian accessibility.

Cabinet will now discuss the benefits of the potential grant scheme and consider approvals to progress with grant negotiations, in partnership with Historic England.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic strategy, Coun Barry Collins, said: “Mytholmroyd has so much potential, with its historic features, industrial heritage and picturesque surroundings all contributing to its overall character.

“The Historic England grant would offer real opportunities to enhance the village centre by bringing the buildings back to their heritage quality.

“This would have a knock on effect on the local economy by encouraging new enterprises to move to currently empty properties and increasing the potential for Mytholmroyd as a tourist destination.

“The significant impact of the Boxing Day flooding on the village is well documented. Pursuing this grant opportunity would allow the recovery to continue and promote local regeneration by encouraging new uses for historic buildings.”

Trevor Mitchell, Historic England’s regional director (North East and Yorkshire), said: “Mytholmroyd is a great place and we are excited about helping Calderdale Council to support the economic health of the town and strengthen people’s pride and sense of belonging, for those who live there, visitors and those who are passing through.”

The plans for Mytholmroyd will be discussed at the meeting of Calderdale Council’s cabinet on Monday, March 18 at Halifax Town Hall from 6pm.