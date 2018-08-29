Energy scheme could save Calderdale Council more cash

Giving the green light to a second phase of an ambitious scheme to save energy should also save Calderdale Council cash.

Early in September the council’s Cabinet will be asked to recommend to full council that £1.26 million for the Re:fit scheme, which should save around £113,000 a year effectively paying for itself in just over a decade, be approved to fund it.

But the benefits are more than just cash, with a cut in carbon dioxide emissions of 328 tonnes a year also benefiting Calderdale’s environment, councillors heard when they were asked to comment on the proposal at Corporate Asset and Facilities Management (CAFM) Asset management Board.

Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said it was a “win-win” situation for the council and Coun Barry Collins, who is Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, agreed and said the project was a fantastic step forward, not just in terms of saving money but also environmentally.

“We know how important it is to reduce our impact on the environment to protect Calderdale’s quality of life.

“The Re:fit scheme is already helping to build a sustainable future for our borough, as well as saving money for vital services.”

Calderdale is committed to reducing its carbon dioxide emissions by 40 per cent by 2020 and by 80 per cent by 2050, using 2005 figures as its baseline.

Last year it launched phase one of its Re:fit programme to reduce energy usage and costs in 14 of its buildings, using technology where appropriate.

Measures included upgrading LED lighting, replacing inefficient boilers, improving control of heating systems and installing electricity-generating solar panels on the roofs of the MBI Shay Stadium in Halifax, Lower Edge Day Centre at Brighouse, Park Wood Crematorium at Elland and the fitness centres in Sowerby Bridge and Brighouse.

As a result, the council is on track to make energy savings of £156,000 a year and an 843-tonne annual reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.

According to the report going to Cabinet, moving to Phase 2 will build on this with another 14 council premises being upgraded.

In Halifax, Bankfield Museum, Battinson Road Depot, Chatham Street Centre, Mixenden Outdoor Centre, Ryburn House and Shibden Hall Museum, plus Clay House at West Vale, Hebden Bridge Library and Royd Square Special Care Unit in Hebden Bridge, Todmorden Library and Todmorden Market will all get a LED lighting upgrade.

Battinson Road will also get an oil-fired boiler replacement while at Bankfield, Chatham Street and Royd Square gas boiler replacements will be funded, if the scheme is approved.

In Halifax, Heath Campus, King Cross Library and Lee Bank will all get rooftop photovoltaic panels, along with Battinson Road, Mixenden Outdoor Centre, Ryburn House and Hebden Bridge’s Royd Square.

Where boilers are being planned, the old ones will be replaced by high efficiency gas condensing boilers with weather compensation.

The scheme, expected to help counter expected rises in gas, electric and other fuels, will be delivered as part of the Energy Performance Contract with SSE Contracting Ltd, delivered through its sister company SSE Enterprise Energy Solutions.