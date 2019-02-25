Calder Valley Organic Gardeners Potato Day

Eight of the best pictures from this year's Calder Valley Organic Gardeners Potato Day

From a Pink Gypsy to an American Rose, there were over 30 different varieties on offer at the annual Calder Valley Organic Gardeners Potato Day.

The event, which was held at Mytholmroyd Community Centre, attracted a whole host of visitors to see and buy the different types of potato as well as other produce. Here are a few of the best pictures from the event.

Sandra Evans from Pextenement cheese, with Roger and Christing Mannings

1. Say cheese!

Visitors picked which potatoes took their fancy at Mytholmroyd Community Centre

2. Plenty to choose from

More than 30 varieties of potato were on offer at the event organised by Calder Valley Organic Gardeners

3. Star of the show

As well as potatoes on offer there were also other food products, plants and a raffle.

4. Lots of variety

