World Book Day 2019: Looking back at amazing fancy dress in Calderdale
Today (Thursday) is World Book Day and to celebrate we're looking back at the amazing fancy dress efforts from Calderdale pupils in the years gone by.
From Willy Wonka to the Queen of Hearts, students are encouraged to dress up as their favourite literary character and get reading. Here are some of the best pictures from previous World Book Days in Calderdale. Are you dressing up this year? Send your pictures to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk or tweet @HXCourier.
Wainstalls School was filled to the brim with lots of different characters back in 2013 as pupils brought in their favourite book