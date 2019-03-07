World Book Day in Calderdale

World Book Day 2019: Looking back at amazing fancy dress in Calderdale

Today (Thursday) is World Book Day and to celebrate we're looking back at the amazing fancy dress efforts from Calderdale pupils in the years gone by.

From Willy Wonka to the Queen of Hearts, students are encouraged to dress up as their favourite literary character and get reading. Here are some of the best pictures from previous World Book Days in Calderdale. Are you dressing up this year? Send your pictures to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk or tweet @HXCourier.

Wainstalls School was filled to the brim with lots of different characters back in 2013 as pupils brought in their favourite book
Back in 2017, these children from Bridge End Nurseryin Brighouse took part in a Mad Hatter's Tea Party themed fundraiser for Sinead's Cancer Care.
Back in 2014 these pupils from St Andrew's CE Junior School, Brighouse had fun dressing up for World Book Day
In 2017, children at St Malachy's Catholic Primary School, Halifax had plenty to celebrate after they won a shed load of books for World Book Day
