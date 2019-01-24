The Crossley Heath School

These are the top ten Calderdale schools for Attainment 8 in latest league tables

The Department for Education has recently published the latest secondary school league tables and Calderdale has come out above the national average.

These are the top ten schools for Attainment 8 in the borough. Attainment 8 looks at the raw attainment from pupils in their best eight subjects, including English and Maths, during Key Stage Four (GCSEs). To find out more about this year's school league tables in Calderdale click here

The Crossley Heath School - 73.5

1. The Crossley Heath School

The North Halifax Grammar School - 66.7

2. North Halifax Grammar School

Calder High School, The Calder Learning Trust - 51.8

3. Calder High School

Trinity Academy, Halifax - 51.4

4. Trinity Academy

