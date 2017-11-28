School life: Table tennis raises funds for project

Staff and sixth form students took part in an exciting table tennis knockout competition to raise money for the Overseas Project 2018.

Edward Bingley-Clarkson and Kalifa Cuben organised the knockout to take place over lunchtimes with around 30 participants. The matches attracted staff and student audiences and were fast paced and exciting with the first to 11 points going through to the next round. The semi-finals saw staff v student matches with the winner of best-of-three going through to a best-of-five nail biting final between table tennis expert Mr Emberton versus tennis guru Edward Bingley-Clarkson. Mr Emberton took an early lead with the spectators believing he may have been the first person ever to beat Edward, however it was not to be. Edward and Kalifa are part of the 2018 Overseas Project and will travel to Ghana at the end of their Year 13 studies to volunteer in a local community.