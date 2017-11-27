School life: Musical treats at band camp

Calder High Music students have returned from the annual ‘Band Camp’ residential, an established ‘experience to remember’ for the developing music students.

Year 10 and 11 students checked in at YHA Haworth on Friday evening prepared for a fully packed weekend of music. Friday night was a live performance night allowing students to develop new musical relationships and rehearse a song to perform to each other that evening.

The first night led brilliantly into the first of three professional workshops organised by Ms Peers, led by three members from the well-known Mr Wilson’s Second Liners.

With a focus on stage presence and a performers identity, the ‘Second Liners’ spent time coaching and offering advice to the students and a huge improvements were made as they performed their songs to the group again.

The second workshop on Saturday was with local performer and guitar teacher Brian Acton who held a workshop of reworking classic pop songs and arranging them in a different style, which the students, whilst challenged, thoroughly enjoyed.

After a full day of music on Saturday a trip to the restaurant was a welcome treat after which the students continued performing in a number of ensembles to end the second night of their residential. On Sunday morning, the students took part in a singing workshop from a professional vocal coach and choir leader Sharon Stacey. Within half an hour, all 27 students were singing in three-part harmony and really sounding like a great ensemble.

Band Camp was concluded with an informal performance in the ballroom for family and friends.

This unforgettable experience was not only a great development for the students but a lot of fun.

Congratulations go to the following students for their winning entries in The Mytholmroyd Arts Festival: KS3: Highly commended Amy Fleet; Winner Agnes Gitner KS4: HC Eleanor Griffith; Winner Grace Williamson KS5: HC Chloe Greenwood; Winner Chloe Lund