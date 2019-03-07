Is your child celebrating World Book Day? Send us your pictures

Students across Calderdale have been celebrating all things story telling by dressing up as their favourite characters and reading their favourite books during World Book Day.

Pupils at Heathfield School, Rishworth have been celebrating the national event with a week jam packed full of book themed activities.

Students dressed in their pyjamas, created interesting book displays and of course read lots of books.

Do you know someone who has dressed up as their favourite litereary character for World Book Day? We would love to see your pictures!

