Future of the Todmorden College site could be decided next week

The future of the Todmorden College site could be decided next Monday, February 12.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet will be looking at options for the future of the building and site, discussing the two very different proposals received.

The council has received proposals from both Aldi Stores Limited and Todmorden Learning Centre and Community Hub Limited (TLC).

Members will discuss both options before determining which proposal is taken forward - but the TLC scheme may be in the driving seat.

Aldi wish to acquire the site and incorporate it into plans for a new store, subject to the provision of a new build Children’s Centre and Youth Services Facility.

TLC would like to retain the existing building, bring it in to community ownership and use it for education, business and the community as well as keeping the Children’s Centre in its current location.

After assessing the key issues of both proposals, the recommendation to Cabinet is for approval to be given to transfer Todmorden College to Todmorden Learning Centre and Community Hub Limited, with advice, support and guidance from the council.

However, Cabinet’s decision will determine which, if any, proposal is approved, said Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, Coun Barry Collins.

Coun Collins said: “Both proposals offer advantages for Todmorden.

“The TLC proposal would provide facilities tailored to the needs of the community, building on the commitment of many in the town to home grown provision of services as well as food, and appears to be the most financially advantageous; however Aldi’s proposals would provide not only the new facilities proposed but also economic benefits in terms of jobs for the town and business rates income for the council.

“We will be looking closely at all the key points of each proposal, as well as considering the Council recommendation, to ensure we take forward the proposal that offers the most benefit to the town.”

The Cabinet meeting will start at 6pm.