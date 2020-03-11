Watch the shocking moment axe-wielding robbers strike at a Brighouse shop

A shopkeeper has spoke of his anger after his store was held up in an armed robbery this week.

Father-of-three Sanjeev Kumar, 41, who owns Best One on Charles Street, in Brighouse, has been forced to ramp up his security after the robbery involving two men in masks holding weapons, which police have described as axes.

Brighouse robbery

The two masked attackers stormed into the store, on Tuesday at around 6.30pm, and threatened a shop worker, a man in his 40s, before making off with £600.

Mr Kumar said: “I feel very bad for my staff and friend who said one of them had a gun, and that they would shoot him if he didn’t do what they said.

“It makes me angry because I have three children and a wife to provide for.

“I get up at six every morning and work hard, and to have my hard-earned money taken away from me is very frustrating.

Sanjeev Kumar, 41, had 600 stolen from his store in Brighouse

“Business is tough these days, I’m admittedly struggling to pay for staff, water and electricity.

“£600 is a lot of money - it’s very hard for me.”

During the robbery, one of the attackers jumped over the shop counter, while the other waved an axe in the face of the shop worker.

The shop worker was then forced to open the till, during which the two robbers took the cash and left the store within two minutes of entering.

Mr Kumar is a father of three

Mr Kumar, who owns another store in Birstall, said he has installed new CCTV and alarms as a result of the attack.

“I have no sympathy for these people - they deserve to be caught and locked away for years,” he said.

“I’ve been running this store for seven years and this is the first time something like this has happened.

“It’s usually a quiet area.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed two men acting suspiciously in the area to contact police.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who saw two men fleeing the Charles Street area on Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13200126722.

Alternatively, information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

