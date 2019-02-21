Caught on camera

Wanted: People police urgently want to speak to in Calderdale

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

CD1067 relates to a robbery on February 14.
CD1067 relates to a robbery on February 14.
other
Buy a Photo
CD1066 is in relation to an assault on January 20.
CD1066 is in relation to an assault on January 20.
other
Buy a Photo
CD1068 is in connection with a theft from a shop on February 8.
CD1068 is in connection with a theft from a shop on February 8.
other
Buy a Photo
CD1069 is in relation to a theft from a shop on February 8.
CD1069 is in relation to a theft from a shop on February 8.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2