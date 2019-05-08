Wanted in Calderdale - these are the people police urgently want to speak to
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
1. Theft from a shop
CD1165 relates to a theft from a shop on April 26.
other
2. Theft from a shop
CD1164 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 26.
other
3. Theft from a shop
CD1166 is in connection with a theft from a shop on April 26.
other
4. Theft from a shop
CD1167 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 23.
other
View more