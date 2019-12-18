Wanted: 8 people police urgently want to speak to in Calderdale

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

CD1394 relates to a theft on December 15.

1. Theft

CD1393 is in connection with an assault on December6.

2. Assault

CD1395 is sought over a theft from a shop on December 16.

3. Theft from a shop

CD1390 is in relation to a theft from a shop on December 2.

4. Theft from a shop

