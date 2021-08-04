Wanted: 13 people police urgently want to speak to in Halifax

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

1. CD1903 CD1903 is in relation to a possession of an offensive weapon on June 24.

2. CD1904 CD1904 is sought over a possession of an offensive weapon on June 24.

3. CD1902 CD1902 is in connection with a criminal damage on July 12.

4. CD1901 CD1901 relates to a public order on July 27.