VIDEO: Police looking for two men involved in Halifax shop break-in

West Yorkshire Police are appealing to the public that may know the identity a burglar after a Halifax break-in.

The break-in happened on January 8 at Mount Pellon News, with owner Sri Rajah, 49, releasing a video revealing the profile of one of the burglars.

One of the burglars' side profile

The Halifax shop keeper spoke of his anger after his newsagents was burgled in the early hours on Wednesday.

Mr Rajah said he has been set back £2,000 in total after two burglars used a crossbar to enter his business around 1am.

The break-in, on Cross Street West, saw damage to the newsagent shutter and front door and just under £1,000 worth of stock was stolen, which Mr Rajah estimates will set him back by around £2,000.

Mr Rajah said: "It does make me angry because I work hard for a living to provide for my two children and wife.

Mount Pellon News, withowner Sri Rajah, 49

"It's not fair for these people to just enter my business and do whatever they please.

"They were in and out of the shop within two minutes.

"I've been running this newsagents for 18 years and this is the first burglary.

"We've had the odd theft but nothing this serious.

The front view of one of the burglars which broke into the newsagents in Halifax

"I'd like to thank the police who attended very quickly to the incident - it was very heartwarming.

"A forensic team said they found a footprint which they hope will be useful in the investigation."

Mr Rajah said he also owns a second newsagents in Bolton.

"I travel between Halifax and Bolton to keep on top of both shops," he said.

"I'm insured, but it's not the point - money is money but it is the principal of the matter these people have committed this crime and I hope they are caught.

"I just hope the police take this incident seriously, because if these people are caught it sets a precedent that small businesses are safe too.

"And this is a serious incident. The damage to the shutter, front door and stock taken will amount to £2,000."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were attendance this morning at the newsagents in Pellon to take statements.

"There have been no arrests at this time, but enquiries are ongoing."

If you have any information contact police on 101 referencing crime number: 13200011657.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111