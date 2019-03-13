Caught on camera in Calderdale

These are the people Calderdale police urgently want to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

CD1088 is in relation to criminal damage on December 9.

1. Criminal damage

CD1089 relates to a robbery on February 10.

2. Robbery

CD1091 is in relation to a theft from a shop on February 24.

3. Theft from a shop

CD1090 is in connection with an assault on February 23.

4. Assault

