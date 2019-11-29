'The people who did this are selfish scumbags': Elland mum tells of terrifying robbery ordeal

A woman has been suffering from sleepless nights after her home was attacked by violent car thieves.

In the early hours of Friday morning, 31-year-old Jennifer Croft, of Elland, was left feeling “upset and scared” after several invaders broke into her Greetland home, and stole the keys to her car.

Ms Croft with her three children Joshua, 12, Everlyn, six, and Olivia, three

The attack, which happened around 3am on Friday, saw Ms Croft instantly protect her young children and dogs by barricading them into a room away from the violence, until the car jackers made off with her Volkswagen super-Golf GTi.

Ms Croft, an outreach worker based in Dewsbury, said: “I was woken up by this horrific bang of the door window being smashed through.

“They only stole my car keys, which makes me feel the attack was planned.

“I had valuable and sentimental possessions in that car, including my passport, work documents, and my daughter’s iPad.

Stolen: Jennifer Croft's GTi Golf

“I worked hard for that car, which I’ve only had since March.

“It was my pride and joy, and my release - it’s soul destroying.

“I’ve not slept much since because i’m upset and scared. I feel targeted, and I own this home - it’s not like I can just move.”

Ms Croft said the car has cost her close to £40,000 in total, which was a birthday present to herself.

Interior damage

“It’s a lot of money, but it’s my personal thing and I’ve had to folk out £250 to board up my smashed-in front door window,” she said.

“The people who did this are selfish scumbags.

“My neighbours couldn’t even hear me screaming during the break-in because they were so brutal and loud - they were like a pack of wolves.

“I’ve spoken to the police who’ve recovered my number plates and a few items, which have been ruined.

Interior damage

“They said they lost my car in a chase on Friday morning.”

West Yorkshire Police said: “We can confirm a blue Golf GTi was sighted travelling towards Wyke at around 3.40am but was lost almost immediately afterwards. Calderdale CID are continuing enquiries.”

If you have any information contact police on 101, or alternatively speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111.