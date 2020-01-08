'The attack was a total disregard for life': Halifax pharmacy owner hits out at arsonists

A Halifax business owner has hit out at arsonists who firebombed his pharmacy.

David Wilkinson, who owns Heath Pharmacy, in Free School Lane, has spoken out after his business was firebombed around 2.30am on Friday morning.

Mr Wilkinson said the firebomb arsonists has a 'total disregard for life'

Mr Wilkinson said the arsonists had a “total disregard for life” after two petrol bombs were thrown into the building’s front window, situated below two flats rented out by tenants.

He said: “I’ve been working in this pharmacy since 1977 and bought it in 1992.

“Within that time we’ve had thefts and countless false alarms, but we’ve never been attacked like this before.

“Above the pharmacy there are two flats which are both currently occupied - this just shows the attack was a total disregard for life.”

(LtR) Pharmacy manager Amanda Smith, with May Gledhill and Denise Briscoe

Footage captured two suspects approaching the building before setting fire to the inside.

READ MORE: Watch the shocking moment Halifax pharmacy is petrol bombed by arsonists

After the attack, the arsonists returned to a vehicle parked on Clover Hill Road, making off along Free School Lane in the direction of Halifax, police said.

Police confirmed there were no injuries during the attack.

The pharmacy manager Amanda Smith said: “I walked in that morning and the shop was blackened due to the fire damage.

(LtR) Pharmacy manager Amanda Smith, with May Gledhill and Denise Briscoe

“As a result, we had to serve customers their medicine and subscriptions from the back of the shop.

“We’re in shock, it’s very upsetting and we’re still in disbelief.

“We feel lucky as it happened after the Christmas period, which was extremely busy, and no one was hurt including the tenants living above the store.

“The fire didn’t spread to the rear of the shop where all the medication is stored, so thankfully customers weren’t affected.”

Fire damage from the arson attack on January 3

West Yorkshire Police confirmed investigations are ongoing under crime reference: 13200003109.

The fire damage was sustained from two petrol bombs being thrown through the front window