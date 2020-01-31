Road closed and police cordon in place after woman is hit by van in Halifax town centre

A woman has been taken hospital after she was hit by a van in Halifax town centre.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident has involved a woman who has been hit by a van on Commercial Street, which happened around noon.

Officers have cordoned off the area between where Silver Street and Commercial Street and where Commercial Street joins with George Square.

Police said the woman is injured but cannot reveal whether she has suffered serious injuries at this time.

If you have any information about the incident contact police on: 101.

More to follow.