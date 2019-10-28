Rise in violent crime in Calderdale according to figures

Violent crime has risen in Calderdale over the last year, amid warnings of an epidemic sweeping the country.

The Police Federation said officers across England and Wales were struggling to "deliver the basics", and warned the benefits of promised new recruits would not be felt for some time.

West Yorkshire recorded 10,249 incidents of violent crime in Calderdale in the 12 months to June, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Read: Heartbreak for Calderdale woman as thieves blow torch house doors and steal car containing sentimental items

That was an increase of 28 per cent compared to the previous year.

At 48.8 crimes per 1,000 people, that's far higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 28.7.

One of the main factors behind the increase was the increase in stalking and harassment, which rose by 68 per cent, from 2,014 incidents to 3,374.

Offences of violence with injury increased by five per cent and violence without injury by 23 per cent, reaching 2,755 and 4,115 respectively.

There were also four homicides, which include murders and manslaughters, the same number as the previous 12 months.

Overall, police recorded seven per cent more crime across England and Wales – there were more than 6 million offences in the 12 months to June.

The biggest hike was in stalking and harassment , which jumped by 37 per cent to 459,000.

Read: Former Halifax rugby league player turned wrestler shows Tyson Fury the ropes ahead of his WWE debut

However, the ONS said improvements to reporting and recording practices by police could be behind the increase.

Responding to the national figures, John Apter, chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: "These figures once again come as no surprise as officers continue to struggle to deal with delivering the basics in policing which is incredibly frustrating for them.

“With forces snowed under by demand, unable to answer all 999 calls in some cases, chiefs are having to make some difficult decisions over which services need to be reined back."

The total number of offences in Calderdale increased by 10 per cent, with police recording 25,504 crimes over the course of the year.

This puts the overall crime rate at 121.4 per 1,000 people, compared to a national average of 89.3.

Other crimes recorded in Calderdale included:

o 895 sexual offences, a rise of five per cent

o 5,790 theft offences, a decrease of 29 per cent

o 2,302 incidents of criminal damage and arson, down 12 per cent

o 551 drug offences, up 27 per cent

o 150 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, down two per cent

o 2,636 public order offences, up 24 per cent

There was also a seven per cent increase in incidents involving knives or sharp incidents across England and Wales.

Read: Review of smart motorways announced after 'tragic' death of man

West Yorkshire Police responded to the latest crime statistics, reporting a drop in crime with almost 1,000 fewer offences recorded since April.

The force said that while the latest crime statistics published by the Office for National Statistics for the period up to the end of June show a rise, the very latest provisional data available shows a downward trend in the full six months up to the end of September.

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable John Robins said: “The most up to date information available to us for the first six months of this year shows a reduction in burglary, robbery and vehicle offences.

“There has also been a reduction in offences of most serious violence, with a hundred fewer serious assaults across the county.”

Chief Constable John Robins said: “We have undertaken extensive work over a number of years now to ensure that crime is recorded accurately, so it is pleasing to see this improvement since the latest national reporting period.

“Our latest data also shows that knife crime offences have fallen since Operation Jemlock, the Force’s response to tackling serious violence and knife crime, started to bite.

“More than 1,000 arrests have been made in just six months in this crackdown on violence and knife crime across the county. Proactive work is ongoing with our officers carrying out high visibility patrols in key areas.”

The National Police Chiefs' Council lead for crime, Chief Constable Andy Cooke, said while the rise was concerning, use of targeted stop and search and other measures had helped reduce the rate of increase.

He said: “In the past few years cuts to policing have meant we’ve become more reactive to crime. With the recruitment of additional officers we will have more people on the beat and more people investigating and preventing crime.

“I am also concerned by increases in other offences, and that too few crimes are being solved and brought to court for justice to be done.

"This is a symptom of the strain on policing as we try to manage growing crime and demand that is ever more complex."

Read: Figures reveal hundreds of school leavers not in stable work or education in Calderdale